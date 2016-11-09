MUMBAI Nov 9 Cipla Ltd, India's fifth-largest drugmaker by sales, on Wednesday reported a 35 percent fall in quarterly profit, missing analysts' estimates.

Net profit in the July-September quarter was 3.54 billion rupees ($53.28 million), down from 5.43 billion rupees during the same period a year earlier. That compared with the average estimate of 3.92 billion rupees polled by analysts in a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll. (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)