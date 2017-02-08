MUMBAI Feb 8 Indian drugmaker Cipla Ltd reported a 43.7 percent jump in third-quarter net profit, beating analysts' expectations.

Net profit for the October-December quarter rose to 3.75 billion rupees ($55.79 million) from 2.61 billion a year earlier.

That beat the 3.70 billion rupees forecast by 23 analysts on average, data from Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S showed.

India's fifth-largest drugmaker by sales derives most of its revenue from its home market, but is building its presence in markets such as the United States and the UK, where during the third quarter it launched the Seroflo inhaler, used for the treatment of asthma.

