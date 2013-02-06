BRIEF-Atul Auto May total sales up 5.26 pct
* May total sales of 3184 vehicles, up 5.26 percent Source text: http://bit.ly/2sqFBa2 Further company coverage:
MUMBAI Feb 6 Cipla Ltd, India's fifth largest drugmaker by sales, reported a 25.5 percent rise in quarterly profit on robust sales but slightly missed street estimates as taxes surged.
The Mumbai-based drugmaker said, net profit grew to 3.39 billion rupees ($63.81 million) in October-December from 2.7 billion rupees a year earlier. Analysts on an average had expected a net profit of 3.48 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales rose 18.65 percent to 20.3 billion rupees, it said.
Shares in Cipla fell 0.56 percent to 405 rupees on Wednesday when the Mumbai market closed down 0.1 percent. ($1 = 53.12 rupees) (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Says SML Isuzu Ltd. sold 1052 vehicles in month of May, 2017 against 1929 vehicles sold in May, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: