Cipla second-quarter profit rises 19 percent

(Reuters) - Cipla Ltd, India’s second largest drugmaker by market capitalisation, posted a 19 percent rise in quarterly profit, slightly above analysts’ estimate.

FILE PHOTO: Employees and security staff work at the reception area of Cipla at its headquarters in Mumbai, India June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo

Profit rose to 4.23 billion rupees ($65.21 million)in the second quarter ended Sept. 30, from 3.54 billion rupees a year earlier, the company said. bit.ly/2AmueVf

That compares with an average expectation of 4.2 billion rupees in profit, drawn from 18 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

($1 = 64.8700 Indian rupees)