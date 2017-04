Reuters Market Eye - Shares in drugmaker Cipla gain after April-June operating margins beat some estimates.

Margins expand sequentially by nearly 4 percentage points to 20 percent.

Investors say management maintained revenue guidance of mid-teens growth and 20 percent margins in FY15 in a conference call.

Strong growth in India and better product mix will further aid margins, fund managers add.

Cipla shares ended 5 percent higher at 471.05 rupees.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)