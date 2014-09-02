Sensex ends lower; posts biggest weekly gain in six
Indian shares ended lower on Friday, retreating from record highs hit this week as investors booked profits ahead of a long weekend, but indexes still posted their biggest weekly gain in six.
Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Cipla Ltd(CIPL.NS) on Tuesday rose as much as 8.7 percent to a record high of 575 rupees after the drugmaker launched an anti-asthma inhaler in Germany and Sweden.
The inhaler is a generic version of GlaxoSmithKline Plc's (GSK.L) Advair.
Emkay Global upgraded the stock to "buy" from "accumulate" with a target of 671 rupees.
Overall addressable opportunity of generic Advair is $800 million in Europe, Emkay said.
Cipla shares were trading up 5.2 percent to 556.55 rupees as of 3:16 p.m.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)
One97 Communications, owner of electronics payments provider Paytm, is set to raise more than 120 billion rupees ($1.87 billion) from Japan's SoftBank Group , the Economic Times reported on Friday citing sources.