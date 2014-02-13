MUMBAI Feb 13 India's Cipla Ltd shares fell as much as 7 percent on Thursday to their lowest in a month, as worries about high costs on the drugmaker's profit margins triggered a stock rating downgrade by some brokerages.

The company, which on Wednesday reported a 16.5 percent fall in its third-quarter profit due to higher research-and-development and staff costs, will see pressure on its margins in the near term, the brokerages said.

Cipla, which made headlines in 2001 by making anti-retroviral drugs to treat AIDS in Africa for under $1 per day, will also see earnings pressured as gains from its product pipeline will take longer to materialise, brokerage CIMB said in a note.

CIMB downgraded the stock to "hold" from "add".

Shares of Cipla, India's fifth largest drugmaker by sales, were down 6.8 percent at 384.50 rupees at 0839 GMT, on course to post their biggest single-day fall in nearly four years.

The benchmark BSE index was down 0.9 percent.

HSBC downgraded the stock to "neutral" from "overweight", while Religare cut it to "sell" from "hold".

"Continued R&D investments as well as front-end establishment costs in key markets would weigh on profitability over the medium-term without commensurate sales," Religare said in its research report.

($1 = 62.1000 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Writing by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)