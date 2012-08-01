Reuters Market Eye - Drug maker Cipla(CIPL.NS) rises as much as 7.4 percent to a session high of 363.30 rupees, marking its highest since January 7, 2011. Shares last up 5.5 percent at 357.20 rupees.

Cipla said late on Monday net profit for the June quarter jumped 58.1 percent to 4 billion rupees, trumping expectations, which analysts said were at around 3 billion rupees.

Supplies of anti-depressant generic drug Lexapro to a unit of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA.TA) is expected to have contributed almost one-fourth of Cipla's profits in the June quarter, analysts say.

Solid sales of Lexapro seen likely to continue in the July-September quarter, but some analyst express doubt about supplies later in the year.

"Lexapro-related upside may continue for one more quarter, in our view. We believe that 1Q was exceptional and hence may not sustain," Nomura says in a note on Wednesday, raising its target price to 380 rupees from 365 rupees, but maintaining at "neutral."

CLSA is more optimistic, raising its target price on Cipla to 400 rupees from 371 rupees, while maintaining its "outperform" rating.

"We continue to see strong numbers from Cipla over the coming quarters on back of multiple near term triggers, namely Lexapro supplies to Teva and weak rupee," the brokerage says.