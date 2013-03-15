Africans never hung up on Nokia's old 'brick'
LAGOS For Europeans, Nokia's revamped 'brick' is a throwback to a simpler, more innocent age, when phones were for speaking and reading on the train meant buying a newspaper.
JOHANNESBURG, March 15 Cipla Medpro South Africa Ltd : * Says headline earnings per share for 12 months ended 31 December to be
between 35% and 45% lower * Says heps will be impacted by incorrect application of its accounting policy
and an overstatement of stock
CAPE TOWN South African ministers ceded to mounting political pressure by dismissing an ally of President Jacob Zuma on Wednesday, in an effort to mend deep rifts in the ruling African National Congress ahead of a party leadership contest.