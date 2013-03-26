Africans never hung up on Nokia's old 'brick'
LAGOS For Europeans, Nokia's revamped 'brick' is a throwback to a simpler, more innocent age, when phones were for speaking and reading on the train meant buying a newspaper.
JOHANNESBURG, March 26 Cipla Medpro South Africa Ltd : * Says annual results for the year ended 31 December 2012 * Says FY headline EPS of 37,6 cents, down 32 percent * Says revenue of R2,297 billion increased by 30% * Says no final dividend will be declared for the 2012 year
LAGOS For Europeans, Nokia's revamped 'brick' is a throwback to a simpler, more innocent age, when phones were for speaking and reading on the train meant buying a newspaper.
CAPE TOWN South African ministers ceded to mounting political pressure by dismissing an ally of President Jacob Zuma on Wednesday, in an effort to mend deep rifts in the ruling African National Congress ahead of a party leadership contest.