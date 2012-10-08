* CEO and founder quits
By Tiisetso Motsoeneng
JOHANNESBURG, Oct 8 South Africa's Cipla Medpro
said on Monday its chief executive had quit, ending
months of speculation about his suspension and raising questions
about the generic drug maker's tie-up with Cipla India
.
South Africa's No.3 drug maker said in a statement that
Jerome Smith had stepped down from the company he founded, after
being suspended in August pending an investigation into charges
against him.
Smith had been due to appear at a disciplinary hearing on
Monday but resigned first, the company said. Shares of Cipla
Medpro, which have been under pressure since Smith's suspension,
rose nearly 6 percent.
"I have however been driven to take this decision by the
board's decision to suspend me, to forbid me from coming into
the premises and to thereafter and without any proper foundation
accuse me of a list of misdeeds," Smith said in a statement.
Smith also said he would take legal action against the
company, but did not give any details.
The hearing was to address more than 20 charges against
Smith, including potential "gross misconduct" for approving
bonuses and pay rises for himself that were not recommended by
the board, the company said.
The charges also allege Smith may have taken loans or other
financial assistance from the company without proper approval,
and had 45 people on the company's books who were not actual
employees and were paid on his behalf.
"More than anything, the latest development removes a lot of
uncertainty around the company," said Mathew Menezes, an analyst
at Avior Research in Johannesburg.
But Smith's departure also raises concerns about the future
of the company's lucrative supply agreement with Indian generic
drug giant Cipla India.
Cipla India supplies the bulk of Cipla Medpro's drugs via an
agreement spearheaded by Smith, who was mentored by the Indian
company's senior executives such as its current MD and chairman
Yusuf Hamied.
"What's going to happen to the supply agreement? What if
Jerome Smith starts his own business? Will Cipla follow him?
It's a risk that investors have to take before buying shares in
this company," said one analyst who declined to be identified
because he is not allowed to speak to the media.
Shares in Cipla Medpro, which is valued at $350 million,
rallied 5.6 percent to 7.14 rand. Shares are still down around
15 percent since Smith's suspension.
(Editing by David Dolan and David Cowell)