Pregnancy after breast cancer doesn't raise recurrence risk-study
CHICAGO, June 3 Women who have had breast cancer often forego pregnancy for fear that it will increase the chances of their cancer coming back.
JOHANNESBURG Nov 21 Indian drugs maker Cipla Limited has offered to buy a about a 51 percent stake in South African drug maker Cipla Medpro, Cipla Medpro said in a statement on Wednesday.
The Indian firm has offered 8.55 rand per share, Cipla Medpro said. Shares of Cipla Medpro surged on the news.
(Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; editing by David Dolan)
CHICAGO, June 3 Women who have had breast cancer often forego pregnancy for fear that it will increase the chances of their cancer coming back.
CHICAGO, June 3 Adding Johnson & Johnson's Zytiga to standard hormone therapy reduced by nearly 40 percent the risk of death for men newly diagnosed with prostate cancer that had spread to other parts of the body, according to new trial results.