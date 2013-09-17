ROME, Sept 17 Former Prime Minister Silvio
Berlusconi's loss-making Fininvest must pay damages
stemming from the purchase of publisher Mondadori, an Italian
court ordered in a definitive ruling on Tuesday.
The 564-million-euro fine was "slightly" reduced, a source
at the court said. Italian media said the fine had been reduced
by 23 million euros.
Berlusconi's privately held group has already paid the fine
to Carlo de Benedetti's CIR holding, and this
definitive ruling allows CIR to use the money, previously frozen
pending a final decision in the case.
Fininvest is the Berlusconi family holding that controls
assets worth more than 5 billion euros ($6.6 billion), including
broadcaster Mediaset.