MILAN Dec 11 Italy's CIR said on Wednesday it was seeking damages for 30 million euros ($41 million) from Fininvest, the holding company of former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, in a case linked to a dispute over the acquisition of a publisher.

Fininvest was already ordered by an appeals court in September to pay 494 million euros in damages to the De Benedetti family CIR holding stemming from the disputed purchase of Mondadori.

CIR took the new legal action, which relates to "non patrimonial" damages, before a court in Milan, it said.

The case relates to the 1991 battle for control of Mondadori between Fininvest and CIR and stems from a criminal trial which in 2007 found Berlusconi's former lawyer guilty of bribing a judge. ($1 = 0.7261 euros) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing Stephen Jewkes)