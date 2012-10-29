MILAN Oct 29 Italian holding company CIR
said on Monday its founder and honorary chairman Carlo
De Benedetti would transfer control of the holding group to his
three sons in coming weeks.
In a statement, CIR said Rodolfo De Benedetti would become
executive chairman of the group.
CIR, which controls publisher Gruppo Editoriale L'Espresso
and energy group Sorgenia, said Rodolfo De Benedetti
will propose current L'Espresso Chief Executive Monica
Mondardini to replace him as CEO of the holding.
De Benedetti, one of Italy's leading businessmen, is best
known for having transformed typewriter maker Olivetti into a
computer-maker from 1978.
The move is the final step in completion of the succession
process after Carlo De Benedetti stepped down from his executive
positions at the start of 2009.
In the first nine months CIR posted a net loss of 10 million
euros compared to a net profit of 15 million euros in the same
period last year, it said.
The loss was mainly due to the weak performance of unlisted
Sorgenia which posted a net loss of around 77 million euros in
the period because of slowing power demand and higher gas costs.
(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)