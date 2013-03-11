MILAN, March 11 Italy industrial holding company CIR said on Monday it posted a net loss of 33.1 million euros because of writedowns for 2012 at its energy unit Sorgenia, and added it will not pay a dividend.

Revenues rose almost 12 percent to 5.06 billion euros, CIR said in a statement.

It posted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 60.3 million euros, down from 255.2 million euros in 2011 as its L'Espresso publishing house, energy unit Sorgenia and automotive parts business Sogefi grappled with a recession in Italy.

"Despite the difficult climate at the moment, we continue to have confidence in the ability of the group to generate value in the medium-long term," said CIR Chief Executive Rodolfo De Benedetti.

CIR paid a dividend in 2011 of 0.025 euros per share. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark)