MILAN Jan 9 Standard & Poor's said on Thursday
it had cut its outlook on Italian holding group CIR to
stable from positive because of heightened refinancing risk at
its energy unit Sorgenia.
In December Sorgenia, 46 percent owned by Austrian utility
Verbund, asked for a six-month freeze on its debt
repayments as it seeks to address lack of growth and high
indebtedness.
"Sorgenia... has suspended payments of bank debt amid
intense refinancing discussions," the rating agency said in a
statement.
The rating agency said this move could prompt the early
redemption of a 300 million euro ($408 million) bond due 2024
which could significantly reduce CIR's financial flexibility.
S&P's confirmed its BB/B rating.
($1 = 0.7361 euros)
