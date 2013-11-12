BRIEF-ChineseAll Digital Publishing Group sees Q1 2017 net loss to be 6.4-10 mln yuan
April 11 ChineseAll Digital Publishing Group Co Ltd:
MILAN Nov 12 Italian holding company CIR said on Tuesday Standard and Poor's had confirmed its 'BB' long-term credit rating and raised its outlook to positive from stable.
CIR is the main owner of energy company Sorgenia and publisher L'Espresso. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Isla Binnie)
* Sees net loss for Q1 2017 to be 3 million yuan to 8 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (13.1 million yuan)