LONDON May 15 Circassia Pharmaceuticals , a British company developing allergy therapies, said on Friday it had agreed to buy Sweden's Aerocrine and privately held Prosonix, two companies focused on asthma.

Circassia said it would pay about 139 million pounds ($219 million) for Aerocrine and up to 100 million pounds for Prosonix, with the deals funded through a 275 million pound placing and open offer. ($1 = 0.6341 pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by James Davey)