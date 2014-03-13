LONDON, March 13 British biotech firm Circassia will list on the London stock exchange at 310 pence per share, the company said on Thursday, at the top of its price range and giving it a market capitalisation of about 581 million pounds ($964.8 million).

The range for the initial public offering (IPO) of existing and new shares for the allergy treatment firm was 250 pence to 310 pence. The flotation will raise 200 million pounds so the company can bring its cat allergy vaccine to market, with conditional dealings beginning at 0800 GMT on Thursday.