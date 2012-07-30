July 30 CIT Group Inc, the
small-business lender led by former Merrill Lynch Chief
Executive John Thain, reported its second straight quarterly
loss as it took charges to retire high-cost debt.
The company's net loss widened to $71 million, or 35 cents
per share, for the second quarter, from $50 million, or 25 cents
per share, a year earlier.
The results included refinancing charges of $286 million
related to the prepayment of $4.2 billion of high-cost debt, the
New York-based lender said.
Pre-tax income, excluding the charges, was $245 million, up
from $134 million in the year ago quarter.
Credit quality at the lender continued to improve with net
charge-offs falling to $17 million, or 0.33 percent of average
finance receivables. Nonaccrual loans on which CIT does not
expect timely payments were down to $455 million from $1.1
billion a year earlier.
CIT set aside far less money for potential credit losses as
provisions fell to $9 million from $84 million in the year-ago
quarter.
Total loans declined $2.2 billion to $20.1 billion, largely
due to the sale of $1.1 billion in student loans.