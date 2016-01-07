An Apple logo hangs above the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in the Manhattan borough of New York City, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Apple Inc (AAPL.O) suppliers Cirrus Logic Inc (CRUS.O) and Qorvo Inc (QRVO.O) forecast current-quarter revenue below analysts' estimates, exacerbating fears about softening iPhone demand.

Cirrus shares slumped 9.5 percent to $24.25 in after-market trading on Thursday, while Qorvo's fell 12.4 percent.

Cirrus said it expected third-quarter revenue of about $347 million, well below analysts' average estimate of $385.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Chipmaker Qorvo said it expected third-quarter revenue of about $620 million, well below the average analyst estimate of $723.7 million.

Japanese daily Nikkei, citing parts suppliers, said output of the iPhone 6S and 6S Plus models would be cut by about 30 percent in the January-March time frame so dealers could offload stock.

(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)