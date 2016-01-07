(Corrects first paragraph to say Cirrus and Qorvo estimated
third-quarter, not current-quarter, revenue below analysts'
expectations. Corrects headline to conform.)
Jan 7 Apple Inc suppliers Cirrus Logic
Inc and Qorvo Inc estimated third-quarter
revenue below analysts' expectations, exacerbating fears about
softening iPhone demand.
Cirrus shares slumped 9.5 percent to $24.25 in after-market
trading on Thursday, while Qorvo's fell 12.4 percent.
Cirrus said it expected third-quarter revenue of about $347
million, well below analysts' average estimate of $385.9
million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Chipmaker Qorvo said it expected third-quarter revenue of
about $620 million, well below the average analyst estimate of
$723.7 million.
Japanese daily Nikkei, citing parts suppliers, said output
of the iPhone 6S and 6S Plus models would be cut by about 30
percent in the January-March time frame so dealers could offload
stock.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)