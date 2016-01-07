(Adds details)
Jan 7 Apple Inc suppliers Cirrus Logic
Inc and Qorvo Inc on Thursday added to growing
worries about slowing shipments of iPhone 6S and 6S Plus by
cutting their revenue estimates for the third quarter.
Qorvo's shares fell 12.4 percent in after-market trading,
while Cirrus' stock slumped 9.5 percent before regaining some
ground.
The downbeat estimates follow Japanese daily Nikkei's report
on Tuesday that output of the latest iPhone models would be cut
by about 30 percent in the January-March time frame so dealers
could offload stock.
Qorvo cut its revenue estimate for the December quarter to
about $620 million from $720 million-$730 million, blaming
weaker-than-expected demand for its radio-frequency chips used
in mobile devices.
Analysts on average were expecting $723.7 million, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Cirrus, which gets about three-quarters of its revenue from
Apple, cut its revenue estimate to about $347 million from $370
million-$400 million.
Analysts on average were expecting $385.9 million for the
third quarter ended December.
Cirrus, which makes audio chips for Apple, said the revenue
cut reflected weaker-than-expected demand for certain portable
audio products.
Shares of other Apple suppliers, including Skyworks
Solutions Inc and Avago Technologies Ltd, were
also down. Apple shares were down 0.6 percent at $95.87.
Apple suppliers' shares have taken a beating ever since
reports about slowing iPhone 6S and 6S Plus demand surfaced
towards the end of 2015.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by
