LONDON, April 29 U.S. handset maker Cirrus Logic Inc has agreed a deal to buy British microchip maker Wolfson Microelectronics for 291 million pounds ($489 million) to boost its audio division, the two firms said on Tuesday.

In a joint statement, the companies said the price per share of 235 pence represented a premium of 75 percent to the closing price on Monday. ($1 = 0.5950 British Pounds) (Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Neil Maidment)