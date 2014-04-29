BRIEF-GRANITE AWARDED A $33 MILLION SHARED USE PATH PROJECT IN NEVADA
LONDON, April 29 U.S. handset maker Cirrus Logic Inc has agreed a deal to buy British microchip maker Wolfson Microelectronics for 291 million pounds ($489 million) to boost its audio division, the two firms said on Tuesday.
In a joint statement, the companies said the price per share of 235 pence represented a premium of 75 percent to the closing price on Monday. ($1 = 0.5950 British Pounds) (Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Neil Maidment)
* Elliott International Lp reports purchase of 327,056 shares of Peabody Energy from April 25 - April 27 at price ranging from $26.0724/share-$26.50/share Source text - http://bit.ly/2pEfWNL Further company coverage: