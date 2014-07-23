July 23 Chipmaker Cirrus Logic Inc reported a quarterly profit above analysts' estimates, helped by demand for its audio chips from iPhone and iPad maker Apple Inc .

Net income fell to $10.2 million, or 16 cents per share, in the first quarter from $20.6 million, or 31 cents per share, a year earlier. Excluding items, Cirrus earned $37 per share.

Revenue fell to $152.6 million from $155.1 million a year earlier.

Analysts on average expected an adjusted profit of 30 cents per share on revenue of $148 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Cirrus gets about three-quarters of its revenue from Apple.