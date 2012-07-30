July 30 Cirrus Logic Inc reported a rise in quarterly revenue helped by an increase in sales of its audio products.

Net income for the first quarter fell to $7 million, or 10 cents per share, compared with $9.2 million, or 13 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, it earned 22 cents per share.

Revenue at the company rose 7 percent to $99 million.

The company also said it will sell assets associated with its Apex Precision Power business in Tucson, Arizona for $26 million.