* Sees Q2 rev $170 mln-$190 mln vs est $129.7 mln

* Q1 revenue $99 mln vs est $100.9 mln

* Q1 EPS $0.22 vs est $0.21

* Says will sell assets at Tucson, Arizona unit

* Shares up 19 pct after market

July 30 Cirrus Logic Inc forecast second-quarter revenue above analysts' estimates, after posting a better-than-expected quarterly profit, sending its shares up 19 percent in extended trade.

The company, which makes high-precision analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits, expects second-quarter revenue of $170 million to $190 million, compared with analysts' estimates of $129.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

While the company declined to give a reason for the upbeat forecast, analysts said its largest customer Apple Inc could be the cause.

"(The guidance) is primarily due to its largest customer Apple," Capstone Investments analyst Jeffrey Schreiner told Reuters.

The launch of Apple's new products such as the iPhone5, expected in the second half of the year, is the primary driver for Cirrus Logic's outlook for the September quarter, Schreiner said.

Apple accounted for about 62 percent of the company's total sales last year.

Revenue for the first quarter rose 7 percent to $99 million on higher sales at its audio products segment.

Audio products revenue at the Austin, Texas-based company rose 14 percent to $80.8 million.

Excluding items, the company, which competes with Freescale Semiconductor Inc and NXP Semiconductors NV, earned 22 cents per share.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 21 cents per share on revenue of $100.9 million.

The company also said it would sell assets associated with its Apex Precision Power business in Tucson, Arizona, for $26 million. The deal is expected to close within 45 days, the company said.

The hybrid assets arm of Apex works on a "different kind of a business model", and does not fit with the core business of Cirrus Logic, the company said on a conference call.

The Apex unit makes integrated circuits, board-level modules and hybrids for high-power amplifier applications.

Shares of the company were up at $35.51 in extended trading. They closed at $29.84 on the Nasdaq on Monday.