* Cisco shares up more than 50 pct from 52-week low
* Demand for call options build ahead of earnings
* Cisco put skew is elevated-analysts
* Q2 results due after Wednesday close
By Angela Moon and Doris Frankel
NEW YORK/CHICAGO, Feb 8 Cisco's earnings
have had a way of crushing the dreams of optimists in the last
two years.
Shares of the computer networking giant have often rallied
ahead of its earnings report, sparking bullish sentiment among
options players, only to fall sharply after the company fails to
meet lofty expectations.
There are fears this will happen again when the company
reports results after the close of trading on Wednesday. The
stock has been on a roll, rising more than 50 percent from a
52-week low to levels not seen in a year.
"There is a lot of optimism from option traders heading into
earnings," said Joe Bell, senior equity analyst at Schaeffer's
Investor Research in Cincinnati. "If the results do not meet
expectations, there may be a lot of downside."
The day after five of the last six earnings reports, Cisco
Systems Inc shares have been hit hard. The stock fell
10 percent on Aug. 12, 2010, 16 percent on Nov. 11, 2010 and 14
percent on Feb. 10, 2011, according to Reuters data.
The one exception in the last six quarters was in August
2011, when the shares gained 16 percent the day after results.
Wall Street expects Cisco to report a stable quarter, buoyed
in part by improving enterprise demand in the United States.
Cisco has outperformed its peers this year, rallying 11.7
percent, and options activity has been tilted to the bullish
side.
Heading into Wednesday's earnings report, investors bought
3.61 calls for every put on three U.S. options exchanges as new
positions over the past 10 trading sessions, according to
Schaeffer's data. That gauge clocked in higher than 79 percent
of the readings taken during the past year.
Sentiment in Cisco is among the most optimistic in the S&P
1500 index, "so even a slight disappointment in earnings could
whack the stock," said Jason Goepfert, president of
SentimenTrader.com in Minneapolis.
Goepfert's sentiment score for Cisco is at 84 percent. He
views 80 percent as extremely optimistic and under 20 percent as
extremely pessimistic.
The score is derived by averaging seven measures of
sentiment in each stock, which includes the put-and-call open
interest and put-and-call volume over the past week.
Other tech giants, such as Microsoft Corp and Apple
Inc, have hit 52-week highs as market sentiment has
improved.
Goldman Sachs Group's derivative strategists recommended
that investors consider Cisco calls "to benefit from strong
underlying fundamentals this quarter," they said in a report
on Wednesday.
But a closer look at the options market suggests some worry.
The put skew - a measure of the relative cost of bearish put
options versus bullish call options - is elevated. That suggests
that even though call activity is dominating, investors are
spending more money to protect against a possible negative
surprise.
Ryan Detrick, senior technical strategist at Schaeffer's,
said there is "definitely a big skew currently, as puts are more
expensive than calls by the widest margin since August 2011.
There's no doubt investors are paying up for puts in front of
this earnings report, but what is interesting is we've also seen
a good deal of call buying relative to put buying over the
previous two weeks."
Expectations are for a post-earnings move of about 6 percent
for Cisco shares, up or down, based on Tuesday's activity of
weekly options that expire on Friday. This is below the average
10 percent move for the past four quarters.
Cisco shares were flat at $20.20 in morning trading on
Wednesday .
Option volume was double the average daily turnover on
Tuesday, with about 152,000 calls and 60,000 puts traded,
according to options analytics firm Trade Alert. Its most active
options was February $22 strike calls, followed by February $21
calls.