NEW YORK Nov 6 Network equipment maker Cisco
Systems Inc said on Wednesday it will buy out its
majority-owned data center technology start-up Insieme for a
maximum cost of $863 million as it looks to protect its core
business from new competition.
Cisco, which already owns 85 percent of Insieme, also
unveiled the start-up's first products. They are Cisco's answer
to software defined networking (SDN) technology, a growing trend
among its rivals in developing software with features that are
typically found in high-end network hardware.
Because SDN technology can run on cheaper hardware than
Cisco's expensive routers and switches, the network hardware
leader needed to find a way to protect its equipment sales.
Rivals who have been gaining attention in SDN include
privately held Arista Networks as well as VMware Inc,
which created waves in the industry when it bought SDN start-up
Nicira in 2012 for just over $1 billion. Juniper Networks Inc
and Hewlett-Packard Co are also Cisco
competitors in the sector.
With this in mind, Insieme was launched in early 2012 with a
$100 million investment from Cisco, followed by a $35 million
round of funding in November 2012.
The start-up is run by longtime Cisco engineers Prem Jain,
Mario Mazzola and Luca Cafiero and is now the third start-up
they have created to be folded back into Cisco.
The Insieme products are being unveiled by Cisco Chief
Executive John Chambers at a New York event on Wednesday.
The products include the Nexus 9000 family of network
switches and a software controller it is calling the Cisco
Application Policy Infrastructure Controller (APIC).
The controller was designed to centralize data center
management for everything from network, storage and computing
equipment to applications and security.
By combining central management with its own hardware, Cisco
is promising total cost-of-ownership savings of 75 percent,
compared with software-only management systems.