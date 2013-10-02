NEW YORK Oct 2 Cisco Systems Inc and
Facebook Inc said on Wednesday they will work with big
businesses such as hotels and retailers to provide free wireless
Internet access to consumers who sign in using a Facebook
log-in.
The companies have been testing the concept with smaller
businesses for about a year but will work together to support
bigger companies that want to improve customer loyalty or learn
more about their customers through offering free Wi-Fi.
Rather than having to get the provider's Wi-Fi access code,
a visitor to a coffee shop or a hotel, for example, could
connect to the Wi-Fi system simply by logging onto Facebook and
"checking in" to the business' Facebook page.
Cisco Chief Executive Officer John Chambers, in a speech at
the Interop technology conference in New York, said the system
would allow retailers to deliver tailored promotions or
information to consumers who check in through Facebook when they
arrive at a store.
Cisco said some customers of its Connected Mobile Experience
Wi-Fi technology are currently testing the system.
While Cisco is looking to sell network equipment, Facebook
is joining arch-rival Google Inc in helping its users
connect directly to the Internet, which increases the amount of
time they spend on the companies' advertising-supported
websites.
Facebook's Wi-Fi service also helps it forge closer
relationships with corporations by providing the businesses
anonymous demographic data about Facebook users coming through
their doors.
Facebook is not funding the Wi-Fi effort, and merchants
would pay for the network equipment and broadband costs.
Earlier this year, Google announced plans to bring free
wireless Internet access to 7,000 Starbucks Corp cafes
across the United States.
As part of that deal, Google will also help develop a
version of the Starbucks Digital Network, putting it in a strong
position to offer targeted advertising and promote the music and
other media the coffee retailer sells.