(Corrects title in paragraphs two and six)
PARIS Oct 8 Still reeling from front page
images of shirtless Air France executives fleeing angry workers,
the French government got a welcome boost on Thursday for its
campaign to attract foreign investment from U.S. tech group
Cisco.
Enthusing about how France would become Europe's digital
leader, Chairman John Chambers said the network infrastructure
builder would double a 100 million euro ($113 million)
investment in the country announced only months ago.
Flanked by Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron, Chambers told
journalists during a visit to the company's French headquarters
that he was in no way deterred by footage of Air France
executives hounded from failed job cut talks with unions, their
shirts torn from their backs.
French leaders from President Francois Hollande on down the
ranks warned earlier in the week that the incident risked
scaring off the investors they are trying desperately to woo, by
presenting a France mired in social conflict and resistant to
change.
Gushing about the government's openness towards investors
and France's vibrant tech start-up scene, Chambers said the
country could create a million jobs over three years while
enjoying growth of up to three percent faster than peers.
"What excites me most about this trip is how fast the
country is changing," the Republican executive told journalists
as the Socialist minister looked on approvingly.
Tuesday's Air France incident could hardly have come at a
worse time for the government, on the eve of a big push to
attract venture capitalists that culminated in a reception at
the prestigious Versailles palace outside Paris.
Macron, a youthful former investment banker, is working hard
to drum up foreign investment and reverse the damage of a series
of tax hikes targeting the wealthy that did much to boost
France's image as a high-tax country.
Working in his favour is France's generous tax credit scheme
- unique among OECD countries - that allows companies to get
money back from the state for research and development spending.
Acknowledging tax was a decisive factor for Cisco's
investments, Chambers said: "If you really want to have
engineers, you got to have an environment that rewards companies
for investing in engineers and start-ups."
($1 = 0.8883 euros)
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; editing by Adrian Croft)