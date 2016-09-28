BRIEF-Keycorp declares increased quarterly common share dividend of nine and one half cents
MEXICO CITY, Sept 27 Cisco Systems Inc plans more than $4 billion worth of expansion in Mexico between 2016 and 2018, the Mexican government said on Tuesday.
Cisco's Chief Executive Officer Chuck Robbins made the announcement during a meeting with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto, the government said in a statement. (Reporting by Dave Graham)
WASHINGTON, May 17 Iowa's Republican senator on Wednesday raised concerns that U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry has commissioned a "hastily developed" study of the reliability of the electric grid that appears "geared to undermine" the wind energy industry.