LUXEMBOURG Dec 11 Europe's second highest court
upheld on Wednesday a decision by EU regulators clearing
Microsoft's $8.5 billion takeover of Skype two years
ago, rejecting a challenge by the world's top network equipment
maker Cisco Systems Inc.
"Microsoft's acquisition of Skype is compatible with the
internal market. The merger does not restrict competition either
on the consumer video communications market or on the business
video communications market," the Luxembourg-based General Court
said.
Cisco, which filed its challenge together with Italian
fixed-line and Internet telephone provider and Skype rival
Messagenet SpA, can appeal to the EU Court of Justice.