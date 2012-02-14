* Mobile data traffic to increase 18-fold by 2016 -study
* More than 10 billion mobile connections by 2016 -study
Feb 14 Between 2011 and 2016 the amount of
mobile data traffic will grow at a compound annual rate of 78
percent as the number of mobile devices connected to the
Internet exceeds the number of people on Earth in four years'
time, according to a study by Cisco Systems Inc.
The United Nations projects that world population will reach
7.3 billion by 2016. By that time, according to Cisco's annual
visual networking index forecast published on Tuesday, there
will be more than 10 billion devices, generating global mobile
data traffic of 10.8 exabytes per month.
That translates into around 130 exabytes of mobile data per
year which is equivalent to 33 billion DVDs or 813 quadrillion
text messages, according to Cisco, whose core business is the
routers and switches that manage Internet traffic.
Most of the devices driving mobile data traffic will be
smartphones, laptops and other portable gadgets.
But machine-to-machine connections are gaining momentum and
by 2016 are expected to reach 2 billion, Cisco said.
Machine-to-machine connections (M2M) include GPS systems in
cars, tracking systems in fleets and ships or meters to record
energy consumption.
Mobile data, especially video, puts a strain on wireless
networks and while service providers are increasingly offloading
mobile traffic to their fixed-line networks, the wireless
industry has repeatedly said it needs additional spectrum to
keep up with demand.
Mary Brown, director of government affairs for Cisco, said
she hopes the new data on mobile traffic acts as a reminder to
the U.S. Congress that the Federal Communications Commission
needs the authority to hold incentive auctions.
An incentive auction is a process used by the FCC to
compensate existing spectrum licensees for returning their
licenses to make spectrum available for new uses like mobile
broadband. The goal is to give broadcasters a financial
incentive to return unused spectrum licenses so that the
regulator can then auction off the spectrum to companies
offering mobile data services.
"We are going to start to see quality-of-service issues
arising in major metropolitan areas if we don't act to add more
spectrum to these mobile networks," Brown told Reuters.
A 20-member panel of lawmakers, tasked with crafting a
year-long extension to payroll tax cuts by the end of February,
is mulling legislative language giving the FCC incentive auction
authority.
A portion of auction proceeds could be used as a source of
revenue to help pay for tax cuts, and analysts and industry
sources say inclusion in the payroll tax extenders bill is
likely the best shot to pass spectrum legislation this year.