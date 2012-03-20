March 20 Cisco Systems is expanding its
services to enable companies to manage and secure private mobile
devices used by employees at work, aiming to benefit from the
trend widely known as BYOD or Bring Your Own Device.
While corporate IT departments have systems in place to
ensure desktop security and to prevent data loss over the
Internet or through emails, they are now facing the challenge of
dealing with devices such as smartphones, tablets, USB drives or
laptops that can open the door to malware or data loss.
That's where Cisco sees growth opportunities for its
services, which it has expanded to enable businesses to provide
control over individual access and security, beyond merely
connecting outside devices to a company network, the company
said on Tuesday.
Allowing staff to use any device they choose is becoming a
differentiator for companies seeking to hire young employees but
it can become a nightmare for the IT department.
According to a study by the Ponemon Institute published in
February, organizations often do not know if and what kind of
data is leaving their networks through non-secure mobile
devices.
"Fifty-nine percent of respondents report that employees
circumvent or disengage security features, such as passwords and
key locks, on corporate and personal mobile devices," the study
found.
However, only 39 percent have the necessary security
controls to address the risk, and only 45 percent have
enforceable policies, the study also said.
Cisco, which allows staff to use their own devices, said
earlier this month that staff using personal devices at the
company grew 52 percent in the past year to 50,538 from 33,354
in 2010, with iPhones dominating with around 21,000 devices
being used by employees.
Customers using Cisco's services to manage non-company
issued mobile devices include Bowdoin College in Maine,
University of British Columbia, European mobile phone retail
chain Carphone Warehouse, and the City of Amsterdam.