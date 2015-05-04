May 4 During John Chambers' 20-year reign at
Cisco Systems Inc, the network equipment maker's shares
rose more than 1,470 percent and its annual revenue grew from
$1.2 billion to $47 billion.
However, Cisco shares have lagged every year for the past
six years. They now trade about 65 percent below their record
with the Nasdaq Composite just 2 percent shy of its 2000
peak.
Chambers will step down as chief executive officer in July
and will be succeeded by company veteran Chuck Robbins, the
company announced on Monday.
The 1,471 percent rise in Cisco stock during Chambers'
tenure compares with 563 percent for the Nasdaq in the same time
span.
It also beat the 1,211 percent increase for Microsoft Corp
and 671 percent for Intel Corp, two of its
three peers known as the "four horsemen of the Nasdaq." One of
those "horsemen," Dell Computer, is no longer listed.
In 2011, Cisco became the last of the "horsemen" to begin
paying a dividend; Microsoft started regular payouts in 2003 and
Intel launched them in 1993.
Cisco achieved a maximum market cap of about $619 billion on
March 27, 2000 based on the company's diluted share count at the
time, when its stock hit its all-time high of $82. The record
was notched during the dot.com boom when investors could not get
enough of telecom and technology stocks.
On Monday, Cisco's market value of $148.7 billion made it
the eighth biggest on the Nasdaq. At the company's peak in 2000
it was Nasdaq's second biggest company behind Microsoft.
Cisco outperformed Nasdaq in the first six years of
Chambers' term as CEO, from 1995 through 2000. Since then the
stock has outperformed in six years but lagged for eight.
On Oct. 8, 2002 the company's shares hit $8.12, their lowest
point since the peak.
Cisco reported annual revenue of $47.1 billion for fiscal
year 2014.
