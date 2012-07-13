By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, July 13 U.S. network equipment maker
Cisco is expected to gain unconditional EU approval for
its $5 billion purchase of TV software developer NDS after
regulators indicated the deal would not pose any serious
competition concerns, a person familiar with the matter said on
Friday.
The NDS acquisition will be Cisco's biggest deal and comes
after its $3.3 billion purchase of Norwegian conferencing
company Tandberg in 2009.
NDS is 51 percent owned by private equity fund Permira
and the rest by News Corp.
"At this point, the Commission has not expressed any serious
concerns on any particular issues to the parties," said the
person, who declined to be named because of the sensitivity of
the matter.
The European Commission has set a July 23 deadline for a
decision.
The purchase of NDS will extend Cisco's presence in emerging
markets such as China, where CCTV is an NDS customer, and India
where TataSky is also a client.
NDS' other users include BSkyB and Sky Italia in
Europe, and Cablevision Systems Corp, Comcast Corp
and Rogers Communications Inc. in North
America.
NDS' software allows cable and satellite TV companies to
deliver encrypted content through televisions and other devices.
Cisco's core business is routers and switches that manage
Internet traffic.