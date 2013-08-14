SEATTLE Aug 14 Cisco Systems Inc said on Wednesday it expected revenue to grow by 3 percent to 5 percent in the current quarter, and forecast profit in line with Wall Street.

Chief Executive John Chambers said he saw "slow, steady improvement, but not at the pace we want."

The world's largest network equipment maker said it expected earnings per share, excluding some exceptional items, of 50 cents to 51 cents per share for the first quarter of fiscal 2014.

Wall Street is expecting earnings of 51 cents per share, on average, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.