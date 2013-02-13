Feb 13 Network equipment maker Systems Inc reported second-quarter revenue and earnings on Wednesday that beat Wall Street average estimates.

Revenue rose 5 percent from the year-ago quarter to $12.1 billion. Analysts, on average, were expecting $12.06 billion, as compiled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Income excluding items rose 6.2 percent to $2.7 billion, or 51 cents per share, 3 cents above analysts' average estimate of 48 cents a share.