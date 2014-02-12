Feb 12 Network equipment maker Cisco Systems Inc posted a less-than-expected 7 percent decline in quarterly revenue, as it continues to struggle with sluggish growth in emerging markets like China.

Cisco, which had warned previously of a revenue decline in its fiscal second quarter, reported revenue of $11.2 billion, down from $12.1 billion a year earlier. Wall Street on average expected Cisco to report of $11.03 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.