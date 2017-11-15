FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Technology News
November 15, 2017 / 9:37 PM / Updated 6 minutes ago

Cisco profit beats on strength in security business

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO.O) reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, driven by gains from its newer businesses such as security, which more than offset the declines in its traditional switches and routers business.

FILE PHOTO: A newly installed phone made by Cisco is shown in San Diego, California, U.S., April 17, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

The world’s largest network gear maker forecast second-quarter adjusted profit between 58 cents to 60 cents per share, largely above analysts’ estimate of 58 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company’s shares rose 3.2 percent to $35.20 after market.

Revenue from Cisco’s security business — which offers firewall protection and breach detection systems — rose 8 percent to $585 million.

Cisco has shifted its focus to newer high-growth areas such as security, Internet of Things and cloud computing like other legacy technology companies.

The company’s net income rose to $2.39 billion, or 48 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Oct. 28, from $2.32 billion, or 46 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 61 cents per share. Revenue fell 1.7 percent to $12.14 billion.

Analysts on average had expected Cisco to report a profit of 60 cents per share on revenue of $12.11 billion.

Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
