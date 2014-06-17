BRIEF-Mira VII Acquisition says its unit will amalgamate with Goodfood Market Inc
* Mira vii acquisition corp announces definitive agreement with Goodfood Market Inc in respect of qualifying transaction
June 17 Cisco Systems Inc said it would buy privately held Swedish networking software maker Tail-f Systems for about $175 million to expand its network management and automation business.
Tail-f employees will join the network equipment maker's cloud and virtualization group.
The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter, Cisco said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
WASHINGTON, April 25 The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday appeared poised to clamp down on where corporations can be sued, a potential setback for plaintiffs' lawyers who strive to bring cases in courts and locales they consider friendly.