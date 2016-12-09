(Corrects fifth paragraph to say the ruling was Friday, not
Wednesday)
By Andrew Chung
NEW YORK Dec 9 Arista Networks Inc
used rival Cisco Systems' network device technology in
its ethernet switches without permission, a U.S. trade judge
ruled on Friday, handing Cisco yet another win in a sprawling
legal battle over patents between the two companies.
The judge, MaryJoan McNamara of the U.S. International Trade
Commission in Washington, said that Arista had infringed two
patents owned by Cisco. The ruling, which must be reviewed by
the full commission over the next few months, could lead to an
order banning the import of Arista's products into the United
States.
Cisco filed the complaint at the ITC in December, 2014,
alleging that Arista was infringing six of its patents, which
relate to improving the speed and performance of networked
computers and devices.
The products accused of infringement include Arista's 7000
series of switches, which generate most of that company's
revenues.
Fridays's ruling comes after the ITC in June, in a separate
case, ordered an import ban on Arista's products that infringed
several other Cisco patents.
The U.S. Trade Representative allowed that order to go ahead
in August, but U.S. customs officials last month ruled that
Arista could resume imports of its redesigned switches because
they were not within the scope of the ban.
(Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Bernard Orr)