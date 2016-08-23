NEW YORK Aug 23 The U.S. Trade Representative has upheld an import ban against certain Arista Networks Inc products following a June decision by a federal trade agency finding that the company's products infringed several patents owned by rival Cisco Systems Inc, Cisco said in a Monday blog post on the company's website.

The import ban on the ethernet switches, which are used in computer data centers and servers, was to go ahead on Tuesday, Cisco's general counsel Mark Chandler said in the post. (Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and Chizu Nomiyama)