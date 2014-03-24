March 24 Cisco Systems Inc plans to
offer cloud computing services, pledging to spend $1 billion
over the next two years to enter a market currently led by the
world's biggest online retailer Amazon.com Inc, the
Wall Street Journal reported.
Cisco said it will spend the amount to build data centers to
help run the new service called Cisco Cloud Services, the
Journal reported.
Cisco, which mainly deals in networking hardware, wants to
take advantage of companies' desire to rent computing services
rather than buying and maintaining their own machines.
Enterprise hardware spending is dwindling across the globe
as companies cope with shrinking budgets, slowing or uncertain
economies and a fundamental migration to cloud computing, which
reduces demand for equipment by outsourcing data management and
computing needs.
"Everybody is realizing the cloud can be a vehicle for
achieving better economics (and) lower cost," the Journal quoted
Rob Lloyd, Cisco's president of development and sales as saying.
"It does not mean that we're embarking on a strategy to go
head-to-head with Amazon." (link.reuters.com/qac87v)
Microsoft Corp last year said it was cutting prices
for hosting and processing customers' online data in an
aggressive challenge to Amazon's lead in the growing business of
cloud computing.
The company plans to discuss the new service Monday at a
conference with its customers, the Journal said.
Cisco could not be immediately reached for comment by
Reuters outside regular U.S. business hours.
