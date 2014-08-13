Aug 13 Network equipment maker Cisco Systems Inc posted a smaller-than-expected 0.5 percent dip in quarterly revenue, as the company makes a transition through a new cycle of high-end switches and routers.

Cisco reported revenue of $12.4 billion, effectively flat from a year earlier. Wall Street on average had expected $12.1 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Marina Lopes; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)