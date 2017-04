NEW YORK May 14 Network equipment maker Cisco Systems Inc posted a lower-than-expected 5.5 percent decline in quarterly revenue, as the company faces sluggish demand for hardware.

Cisco reported revenue of $11.5 billion, down from $12.2 billion a year earlier. Wall Street on average had expected $11.36 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

(Reporting by Marina Lopes; Editing by Richard Chang)