By Marina Lopes
NEW YORK May 14 Network equipment maker Cisco
Systems Inc posted a shallower-than-expected 5.5
percent drop in quarterly revenue, as recovering demand in
regions like the United States and Northern Europe helped offset
sluggish sales in emerging markets.
The company posted gross margins of 62.7 percent in its
fiscal third quarter, up from 53.3. percent in the previous
quarter and above guidance of 61 to 62 percent.
Cisco's key server business has grappled with competition
from so-called software-defined networks (SDN) , which offer
software that can run on cheap hardware. Lately it has been
gaining some traction in that battle thanks to its Nexus 9000
switches, which can adapt to flows in workloads brought on by
cloud computing, and big data.
"It is about as solid of a quarter as you can expect," said
analyst Zeus Kerravalla at ZK research.
"Seeing gross margin get back up above 62 percent is
certainly good news for investors and should help alleviate some
of the concern that their business is being commoditized," he
said.
Total U.S. product orders rose 7 percent from one year ago,
with enterprise and commercial orders rising more than 10
percent. Order strength in northern Europe was up 4 percent
year-over-year.
Yet in emerging markets, where Cisco faced increased
competition, orders fell 7 percent, with Brazil down 27 percent
and Russia down 28 percent.
Nexus 9000 grew to a user base of 175 customers, up from 20
customers last quarter.
"The traction we are seeing with application-centric
solutions gives me confidence that we are leading the disruption
of SDN," said Cisco's Chief Executive Officer John Chambers.
Chambers said the company's book-to-build ratio, the ratio
of orders received to units shipped and billed, was "comfortably
above one," indicating strong demand.
The company gave forecasts of earnings per share of 51 cents
to 53 cents, and a gross margin of 62.7 percent for the fourth
quarter.
Shares rose in after hours trading to $24.39 from a $22.80
close on the Nasdaq.
Cisco had a net profit of $2.2 billion in the fiscal third
quarter, down from $2.5 billion in the year-ago quarter.
Non-GAAP earnings of 51 cents per share exceeded the
consensus forecast of 48 cents.
The company increased its cash dividend in the third quarter
to $0.19 per common share.
Cisco reported revenue of $11.5 billion, down from $12.2
billion a year earlier. Wall Street on average had expected
$11.36 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
