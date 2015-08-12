Aug 12 Network equipment maker Cisco Systems Inc's quarterly revenue rose nearly 4 percent, helped by demand for its switching equipment and routers.

The company's net income rose to $2.32 billion, or 45 cents per share, in the quarter ended July 25 from $2.25 billion, or 43 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $12.84 billion from $12.36 billion. (Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)